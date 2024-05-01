Wisconsin school district says person it called active shooter 'neutralized' outside middle school

A Wisconsin school district said a persona it described as an active shooter was outside a middle school in Mount Horeb on Wednesday but the threat was “neutralized” and no one was injured inside the building. There was no immediate…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.