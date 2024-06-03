Wisconsin school bus crash sends 2 children to hospital
Two children were hurt after a school bus crashed in Milwaukee. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said an SUV hit the bus. The children were…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Carter, Christine Age 75 of Lyndon Station
Necedah/Dells Kids To Take Rockonsin State Finals Stage at Summerfest
One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle vs. SUV crash on May 29, 2024
Local WIAA State Track & Field Meet Place Winners
Jackson, David Allan Age 64 of Wisconsin Dells formerly of Elroy
Mislevecheck, Jean L. Age 70 of Elroy
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
The Brewers extend win streak to 5-games – Whitewater still alive in the D-3 CWS – Admirals need to dig out from an 0-2 hole
Wisconsin AM News Summary
Posely’s status on Monday’s MPS Board agenda (MILWAUKEE) The future of Milwaukee’s school superintendent appears to be in doubt. The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Schools Board is set to discuss Superintendent Keith […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
The Brewers host the worst team in baseball this weekend
