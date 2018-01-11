Wisconsin school apologizes for slavery homework assignment
A Wisconsin private school that asked fourth graders to list three good reasons for slavery and three bad ones is apologizing to parents after the mother of a black student posted the assignment on Facebook.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- 4 injured in Marathon Co. crash2 hours ago
- Violent sex offender removed from Portage Co. home2 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol clips Southern Door 37-34 on 104.1 WRLU2 hours ago
- Trump work requirement rewrites health care rules for poor3 hours ago
- Bancroft man accused in fatal crash calls himself an 'aggressive driver'5 hours ago
- Judge rejects change to Minnesota’s wild rice water standard5 hours ago
- Educators, disability-rights advocates say Teacher Protection Act will widen school-to-pri...6 hours ago
- Freezing temps bring snow, slippery conditions after rain6 hours ago
- DOJ identifies Sparta man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy6 hours ago
- Governor Walker touts student success and school aid at Gibraltar8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Ethics Commission votes in support of administrator8 hours ago
- Weather cancelations and postponements in area8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.