Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job

A Wisconsin sawmill has agreed to pay about $191,000 and submit to multiple sanctions after a 16-year-old boy was killed on the job this past summer. Michael Schuls was pinned in a wood-stacking machine at Florence Hardwoods in July. He…
