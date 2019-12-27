Wisconsin Salvation Army Chapters Report Smaller Donations

The bell ringers are gone, and now it’s time to see how generous people across Wisconsin have been this holiday season. Salvation Army chapters across the state are counting the donations from their Red Kettle campaign, but expectations are down. Several chapters say they expect to fall short of their donation goals this year. A lack of people carrying cash is one of the biggest reasons the Salvation Army cites for a drop in donations.

