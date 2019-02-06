WISCONSIN RIVER MEATS WINS 4 GOLD MEDALS AT INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED MEAT COMPETITION

Wisconsin River Meats, Mauston, WI, won international recognition for their meat products at the ‘DFV-AAMP Quality Competition for Sausage and Ham’, held Jan. 21-25, 2019 in Madison, Wisc. The results from this competition are held in conjunction with the IFFA, the world’s largest meat industry trade fair.

IFFA is the leading international trade fair for processing, packaging and sales in the meat industry, and hosts an international meat competition every three years in Frankfurt, Germany. The German Butchers’ Association (Deutscher Fleischer-Verband) formed a partnership with the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) to host a “satellite contest” in the U.S. The results from the U.S. competition will be included with those from Germany and acknowledged as being a part of the international fair in May. The competition provides the opportunity for American meat processors to compete on an international level without having to even leave the country.

Wisconsin River Meats will be awarded with:

– 4 Gold Medals: Garlic Summer Sausage, Ring Bologna, Landjaeger, and Smoked Bratwurst

To make the event identical to the competition in Frankfurt, organizers sent judges from Germany to conduct the competition in Madison. All entries were graded on appearance, consistency, smell, and taste. The competition received more than 460 entries from 42 companies across the United States.

AAMP Executive Director Chris Young said, “With an award from the German Butchers’ Association, our members demonstrate the international competitiveness and quality of their products. On behalf of AAMP and our members, we congratulate Wisconsin River Meats for their outstanding achievements.”

John Hamm and David Mauer of Wisconsin River Meats, have been invited by the German Butchers’ Association to attend a ceremony at the IFFA in Frankfurt on May 7, 2019, where they will be awarded their certificates and medals.

Wisconsin River Meats is a member of the American Association of Meat Processors, one of the nation’s largest trade organizations representing small businesses in the meat industry.

Source: WRJC.com





