Wisconsin River Meats Suffers Fire Will Bounce Back

A fire took place Thursday morning at Wisconsin River Meats on County Highway HH just outside of Mauston. The old portion of the plant is reported to be a total loss. The good news is no one was injured in the fire. Wisconsin River Meats as customers to be patient and give them some time to sort everything out and for them to transition some of their business and invoicing to their warehouse. They want to reassure all of their Venison Customers, that your meat and orders are stored in a separate building and their refer trailers, and that they were not affected. They ask you not to come by today to allow the fire department to finish their work and for Wisconsin River Meats to re-organize themselves. Wisconsin River Meats thanks the surrounding Fire Departments for their response.

Source: WRJC.com







