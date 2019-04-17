Wisconsin River Meats Ring Bologna is Reserve Grand Champion at Meat Product Show in Madison
The exceptional quality of meat products produced by Wisconsin River Meats or Mauston, Wisconsin was recognized at the 80th annual convention of the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors, held in Madison on April 4-7th, at the Meat Product Show held in conjunction with their meeting. Wisconsin River Meets Ring Bologna in the class of Course Grind Ring Bologna took home Reserve Grand Champion. The Meat Product competition is the largest of its kind in the United States. Meat processing plants and meat markets from throughout the state this year entered 932 individual products into 36 product categories, including summer sausage, bratwurst, ham, bacon, smoked poultry, and a variety of other types of meat products. Over 40 judges including food scientists, out of state meat processors, and other food industry professionals were required to effectively evaluate the many products during the product evaluation session on Saturday, April 7th. Individual products are scored for external appearance and eye-appeal, internal appearance, aroma, and taste, using a scale of 1,000 points. The size of this product show and the quality of its entries demonstrates the important role that sausage and processed meats play in Wisconsin’s meat industry and among consumers across the state.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wood County Courthouse will get metal detectors, security checks for all visitors7 hours ago
- 'This flow is out of control and we have to get it under control.' Ron Johnson d...7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republicans mock Democrats for holding 2020 convention here, saying 'they w...8 hours ago
- Alert: Flood Warning for WI River at Castle Rock Dam until 07:00AM Tuesday8 hours ago
- Woman Arrested in Monroe County for Vehicle Theft among other Crimes8 hours ago
- Wisconsin River Meats Ring Bologna is Reserve Grand Champion at Meat Product Show in Madis...8 hours ago
- Farm Bill Implementation Now Underway12 hours ago
- Six to be Inducted into Wisconsin Meat Hall of Fame12 hours ago
- State Trout Sales Were Down in 201812 hours ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL1 day ago
- Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black i...1 day ago
- Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.