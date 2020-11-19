Wisconsin River Meats Conducting Community Kids Toy Drive

Wisconsin River Meats is conducting a Community Kids Toy Drive. They would be grateful to anyone who can set out a box to collect NEW, unwrapped toys. Toys must be dropped off at Wisconsin River Meats no later than 4pm on Wednesday December 9th. Monetary donations can be made. Make checks payable to “Community Kids Toy Drive”. Mail or deliver checks to Wisconsin River Meats c/0 John Hamm at N5340 County Road HH Mauston, WI 53948. Checks must be received by 3pm Thursday December 3rd. Hatch Public library is also donating one book to every child who receives a toy.

