Wisconsin retail stores can let customers come inside, with restrictions
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for all staff and customers, and social distancing requirements must be observed.
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases by county, May 11, 2020
by Bob Hague on May 11, 2020 at 11:19 PM
TODAY’S COVID-19 CASES, AS REPORTED BY THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES ON MAY 11, 2020. THESE NUMBERS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE THROUGHOUT THE DAY.
As grim stories emerge from Wisconsin nursing homes, one took steps to halt coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM
About 40% of Wisconsin resident's who've died with COVID-19 were residents of long-term care facilities.
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 9:08 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Brown County coronavirus death total stands at 18; jail worker tests positive
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Increases in COVID-19 cases have slowed in Brown County, but it's still too early to tell when businesses can reopen, Troy Streckenbach says.
Watch our Coronavirus Five in Five news roundup for May 11, 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 11, 2020 at 8:17 PM
Coronavirus Five in Five is a five-minute rundown of five of the top stories by our Wisconsin journalists who report on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apply for the opportunity to have your graduation 'porch portrait' taken by a professional
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM
We'll arrange to take a photo at your home, include it in a gallery on greenbaypressgazette.com and send you an electronic copy at no cost.
COVID-19 cut the Class of 2020's senior year short; here's how Bay Port staff celebrates...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 11, 2020 at 8:05 PM
Bay Port High School teachers and Howard-Suamico School District staff celebrate the graduating seniors by leaving signs on their doorstep.
Attorney General Josh Kaul withdraws opinion on high capacity wells, allows DNR more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM
Josh Kaul withdrew an opinion from his predecessor, Brad Schimel, on the DNR's power to regulate high-capacity wells.
