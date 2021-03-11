Wisconsin residents with certain health conditions will be eligible for vaccine March 29 as part of group 1C
Wisconsin’s group 1C includes people with certain pre-existing conditions and some additional essential workers.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 7:16 PM
Packers President Mark Murphy pushes case for NFL draft to be held in Green Bay in 2024
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 6:14 PM
Packers are one of three teams seeking to host 2024 NFL draft.
Another down weekend for top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball
by Bill Scott on March 11, 2021 at 5:34 PM
The top-ranked Wisconsin women’s volleyball team was supposed to return from a two-week COVID pause with a scheduled two-game Big Ten series against Northwestern at the UW Field House this Friday and Saturday. Now, the Badgers will get another […]
WBAY's Kevin Rompa reflects on 32 years of really early mornings, great people and the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM
At 59, Kevin Rompa is retiring as the morning show anchor at WBAY-TV, a position that was the first of its kind in the market when he started in Green Bay in 1989.
A timeline of how the COVID-19 pandemic has played out in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM
A life-threatening disease quickly spreading in our communities. Business closures and economic hardships. Here's a look at the last year.
How a group of Wisconsin 'vaccine hunters' are helping eligible people find and get shots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM
The Milwaukee and WI Area Vaccine Hunters & Angels Facebook group's popularity has quickly taken off.
Incumbent Jeromy Delebreau faces Jaclyn Fradette in Pulaski School Board Zone 2 race on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM
Incumbent Jeromy Delebreau faces Jaclyn Fradette in Pulaski School Board Zone 2 race on April 6.
Joint Finance co-chairs announce public hearings on budget
by Bob Hague on March 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM
The co-chairs of the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance have announced public hearings on the state budget will be held next month. There will be three in-person hearings: Friday, April 9 at UW-Whitewater, Wednesday, the 21st […]
Mauston School District Puts Finishing Touches on Referendum Project Plan
by WRJC WebMaster on March 11, 2021 at 3:48 PM
