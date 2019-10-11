Wisconsin Residents To Have More Health Insurance Options This Year
When open enrollment starts November 1st, Wisconsin insurance officials say people will have more options. The Office of the Commission of Insurance says 61 of the state’s 72 counties will have at least three carrier options on the individual market. Brown, Door, Manitowoc, Oconto and Sheboygan counties will have a choice of four carriers through the federal market place after having only one last year. A reinsurance program adopted by former Governor Scott Walker is being credited for the expanded coverage.
Source: WRJC.com
