Wisconsin researchers study genetic screening for Amish

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers are working to expand newborn genetic screening for Wisconsin’s Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that researchers hope to pinpoint the unique genetic disorders affecting the Plain sect communities in Wisconsin. They then plan to create low-cost screening to improve current newborn genetic testing. The project will receive $120,000 over the next three years from the UW-Madison B…

