Wisconsin researchers get $6M Navy grant for research
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has awarded a team of computer science researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison over $6 million to work on developing technology for better performance, management and security of container software.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
