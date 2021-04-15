Wisconsin Republicans won't allow medical or recreational marijuana, top Republican says
Some Republicans back medical marijuana, but Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said they don’t have the minimum number of votes needed to pass.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 9:38 PM
Green Bay elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting student
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 15, 2021 at 9:32 PM
Villareal is a bilingual second grade teacher at Baird Elementary School, according to the Green Bay Area Public School District's online staff directory.
Annette Ziegler selected to serve as new chief justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Annette Ziegler as its new chief justice Wednesday.
'We did not have a business plan. We had a vision': Wausau's Taste of Manila made debut...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM
'If we had thought about it, we probably wouldn't have done it .But it's one of those things. You just jump right in,' said Ed Giallombardo, co-owner.
As politics is nationalized, April's non-partisan elections are looking more and more...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 8:07 PM
The voting patterns in April's race for state school superintendent were another sign of how nonpartisan elections in Wisconsin increasingly resemble partisan November elections
State Senate leader slams the door on legalized marijuana in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on April 15, 2021 at 8:02 PM
There’s no way forward for legalized marijuana of any sort, in the Wisconsin state Senate. During a WisPolitics virtual event Thursday, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oosburg) said law enforcement has a lot of concerns – as do […]
Wisconsin couple sues over college grant program that is open to some minorities but not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM
A Madison couple argues the grant violates the Wisconsin Constitution and should be based on financial need, not race.
Wisconsin Senate passes COVID and election bills that face likely vetoes from Gov. Tony...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM
The GOP-controlled Senate plans to send to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers legislation that would direct $3.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding but Evers has control over the funds and has already started allocating […]
A statewide tornado drill will be held April 15 in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 2:18 PM
There will be a statewide tornado drill on April 15 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
