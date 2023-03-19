Wisconsin Republicans seek to curb gun suicides with training grants
In Wisconsin, 888 people died by suicide in 2021, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
How one Milwaukee woman is changing her city – and Wisconsin – with each child she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM
For 24 years, Vicki Davidson has helped hundreds of kids finish their homework. Her influence has rippled beyond Greentree and spread across Milwaukee
-
Green Bay man charged in stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM
The Green Bay man faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor for reportedly stabbing a family member at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin.
-
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
-
Secretary of State Doug La Follette to retire, Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM
Doug La Follette, state Secretary of State and the longest serving statewide elected official in the nation, is retiring after nearly five decades.
-
Encompass to bring a new child care center to Oconto Falls, addresses child care desert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM
The center will bring 140 child care slots to the area when it opens.
-
Secretary of State La Follette resigns from office, Godlewski named as replacement
by Raymond Neupert on March 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM
Wisconsin’s long-time Secretary of State has abruptly resigned. Eighty-two-year-old Doug La Follette made the announcement Friday, a year to the day after announcing he was seeking a twelfth term. He narrowly defeated Republican Representative […]
-
Fact check: Dem lawmaker says GOP bill on cash bail, a large quantity of people could be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM
State Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, says under a GOP bill on cash bail, "a large quantity of people who are accused of crimes, including anyone who even witnesses certain crimes, could now be detained and subject to bail." […]
-
See inside Mativ's Neenah paper facilities
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM
-
5-year-old girl from Crivitz dies in Marinette County crash after vehicle overturns
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 4:06 PM
The crash was partly caused by failure to yield at a stop sign, authorities said.
