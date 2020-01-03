Wisconsin Republicans seek Roe reconsideration

Four Wisconsin congressional Republicans have signed onto a legal brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturn Roe versus Wade. Senator Ron Johnson and Representatives Jim Sensenbrenner, Glenn Grothman and Bryan Steil are among 39 Republican senators and 168 representatives who’ve signed an amicus brief asking the high court to reconsider and possibly overturn […]

Source: WRN.com





