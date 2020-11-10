Wisconsin Republicans seek issues they can raise in a recount, but no major problems have surfaced
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
A recount four years ago resulted in a net change of just 131 votes — nowhere near the number Trump would need to change the results this time.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Temperatures in the high 60's and mid to low 70's in early November
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 5:46 PM
Green Bay residents took advantage of the warm weather during the first week of November.
-
How did Green Bay-area attractions fare this summer? Fewer people but still bright spots....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 5:14 PM
After a challenging summer with fewer visitors, local attractions gear up for winter events to help with the cabin fever months ahead.
-
Wisconsin Republicans seek issues they can raise in a recount, but no major problems have...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2020 at 4:39 PM
A recount four years ago resulted in a net change of just 131 votes — nowhere near the number Trump would need to change the results this time.
-
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 2,000 for the first time
by bhague@wrn.com on November 10, 2020 at 3:18 PM
For the first time since the start of the global pandemic, there are more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association updates its dashboard of COVID-19 data daily, and as of Monday afternoon it showed […]
-
Walter (Rauls), Janice Lucille, Age 89 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM
-
Juneau County Health Department Moving to Crisis Model for Contact Tracing
by WRJC WebMaster on November 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM
-
UW-Health experts pleased to hear news of possible COVID-19 vaccine
by Raymond Neupert on November 10, 2020 at 2:54 PM
News of a viable vaccine for COVID-19 is just the first step, according to UW-Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothoff. Pothoff says the vaccine will need to go through its final trials before it’s fully approved for use, but that it’s a […]
-
Veterans Day 2020: Green Bay and Brown County events, discounts, and more
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 1:52 PM
Veterans and their families eligible for discounts on Nov. 11
-
Wisconsin's youngest voters helped Democrat Joe Biden win Wisconsin with a big swing from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM
Democrat Joe Biden won voters ages 18-29 by 19% in Wisconsin, a dramatic swing from 2016.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.