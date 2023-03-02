Wisconsin Republicans push tighter budget, downplay surplus
“We do not have anywhere near the money that Gov. Evers spoke about yesterday,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
A bipartisan consensus could be growing on how to teach reading statewide
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM
Bipartisan cooperation could "really make a difference" in helping schools be more effective in how they teach reading, said one legislator.
-
By the Book: We're investigating why many Wisconsin kids struggle to read. We want to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
At least 79% of Wisconsin school districts use curriculums that ignore the science of how kids learn to read, making it harder for them to succeed.
-
Gas prices in northern Wisconsin rose suddenly this week. Here's what might have caused it
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 2, 2023 at 2:53 PM
The average price of a regular gallon of gas suddenly rose over the past week in northern Wisconsin, in some places as much as 18 cents.
-
A 20-year-old Green Bay native was on suicide watch at the Milwaukee County Jail. She...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM
Cilivea Thyrion had a well-documented history of severe mental health. Her mother wants to know how Milwaukee County Jail failed to prevent her death.
-
Lawsuit over Green Bay City Hall surveillance to move from Council Chambers to county...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM
Several Green Bay City Council members show support for arguments raised by constituents opposing recording of conversations in City Hall.
-
Green Bay man found dead from a gunshot wound in Ashwaubenon
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM
Police say they are investigating the case as a homicide, but they do not feel the public is in danger.
-
5 Green Bay-area projects included in Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Gov. Tony Evers' 2023-25 budget and capital spending plans would direct more than $50 million toward Green Bay-area facilities and infrastructure.
-
Washington Island science teacher is awarded a national grant for STEM teaching
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM
The teacher plans to use the funds to help students learn computer programming, research animal behavior and investigate water quality.
-
Republican bill would limit how much UW System can increase tuition
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2023 at 10:46 PM
The bill's authors said the inflation cap would protect Wisconsin students from the possibility of soaring tuition rates when the current freeze ends.
