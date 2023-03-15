Wisconsin Republicans propose exceptions to near-complete abortion ban
This bill is the most significant Wisconsin Republican abortion proposal since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, but it’s unlikely to get signed into law.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Royall Coronation To State Radio Segment #2 (Brady Overcoming Injury)
by WRJC WebMaster on March 15, 2023 at 6:39 PM
Republicans announce abortion bill allowing exceptions for rape and incest. Here's why...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2023 at 4:46 PM
The moves comes during a nationally watched Wisconsin Supreme Court race revolving around the state's 19th century near-absolute abortion ban.
Baldwin introduces bill to target 'forever chemicals' in private wells, a source of water...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 15, 2023 at 2:30 PM
The bill would provide small communities and non-profit with funding for water quality testing and water filtration systems for private wells.
Wally Hilliard, co-founder of American Medical Security, lived at 'high level of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 2:11 PM
Hilliard founded two of Brown County's largest employers. He was, at heart, a salesman.
Wisconsin's 2023 State of the Tribes touches on mascots, health care, illegal gambling...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM
Sokaogon Chippewa Community Chairman Robert Van Zile gave the 19th annual State of the Tribes Address March 14. Here are 5 takeaways from his address.
'People are capable of making really beautiful things': Wisconsin's new poet laureate has...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Nick Gulig is the first Asian American to be named Wisconsin Poet Laureate. Here's what he plans to do.
8 tips to help you find the right pediatrician for your child
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM
There are many things to consider when finding a primary care physician for your child. We put together some advice from experts: doctors and parents.
Here are the Green Bay School Board candidates thoughts on school closures, the budget...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The candidates participated in a forum over the weekend answering questions from the public about their stances on key issues.
Here's your Green Bay-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
