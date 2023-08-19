Wisconsin Republicans propose eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds
Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a bill that would do away with work permit requirements for 14- and 15-year-olds in the state. Currently, kids ages 14 and 15 need to verify their ages with the Department of Workforce Development and get…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Expunging old, low-level convictions is difficult in Wisconsin. A bipartisan reform could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2023 at 12:48 AM
Expungement in Wisconsin is complex, with rules both Democrats and Republicans say are outdated.
Biden campaign hits Trump for wanting to 'avoid appearing in Wisconsin' for Wednesday's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM
The Biden campaign's remarks come as it appears Trump is set to skip the debate in Milwaukee, opting instead for an interview with Tucker Carlson.
Wausau School Board report supports Asian American family's harassment claims against...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 9:52 PM
An independent report found new examples of inappropriate, discriminatory behavior at Wausau East High School.
New historical fiction book set at an 1870s Door County lighthouse is author's first novel
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 8:38 PM
Children's book author and poet Ann Heyse ventures into the lives of a lighthouse family and associated characters with "The Light is Ours."
While Steven Avery awaits decision on request for new hearing, he files letters...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM
Steven Avery was sentenced to life in prison for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
5 steps Wisconsin parents can do to set their kindergartner up for success as they start...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
Kindergarten is a big step, but following these five tips can help Wisconsin parents make the transition less daunting.
Brown County boosts pay of 911 dispatchers, other public safety communications workers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
"There has been an ongoing struggle to recruit and retain qualified staff in the (Public Safety Communications) department," the resolution says.
Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher and others will gather for the renaming ceremony to honor 14-year Appleton firefighter who died in the line of duty.
Ax throwing, indoor golf, rock concerts and events center coming to Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM
The Sturgeon Bay business will include a restaurant, virtual games, and events and concert site, with a hotel project next door OK'd by the city.
