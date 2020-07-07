Wisconsin Republicans promise coronavirus safety as 300 expected at state convention in Green Bay
Republicans will hold their annual convention Friday night and Saturday at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay.
Kindschi Earns Outstanding Guernsey Youth Honors
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
A student Loganville has been named the 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth by the American Guernsey Association.
Jauquet Honored with Distinguished Junior Holstein Award
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
A Shawano County student was one of six Distinguished Junior Holstein Members in the nation to be honored by the National Holstein Association.
Jefferson County FTD Awards Grants for Local Projects
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
A group of leaders from the 2019 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show in Jefferson County are disbursing some of the event's profits in the form of grants to help local community organizations.
Knee High by the Fourth of July? Oh, Yeah!
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
It doesn't take a group of statewide crop reporters to realize that the growing season is off to a great start in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin FFA Ends Year with 21,264 Members
on July 7, 2020 at 9:30 PM
Despite a pandemic getting in the way, the state's premier agriculture education group has seen more growth during the past school year.
Tony Evers signals he might try to mandate face masks statewide but expects a legal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2020 at 9:07 PM
Evers, who wore a face mask during a briefing with reporters, said he's considering a mask mandate but said it's unclear whether it would stick
Tony Evers sends 2 million face masks, 4,000 thermometers to schools for fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM
The shipment of protective gear to schools is the latest sign state officials are planning to hold in-person classes this fall.
Transportation Aid for Local Governments
by WRJC WebMaster on July 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee Craig Thompson today announced more than $160 million in transportation aid for local governments as part of the governor’s 2019-21 biennial budget. Local […]
