Wisconsin Republicans press Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return ballots after Election Day
Even as the president rails against counting valid votes, his team appears to be encouraging illegal late voting in crucial Pennsylvania
Brown County reports five new COVID-19 deaths on day Wisconsin shatters daily case record
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 6, 2020 at 8:46 PM
Nearly 34% of tests in Brown County in the past seven days came back positive.
Hundreds of health workers across Wisconsin are sidelined by COVID-19 infections, exposure
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 7:52 PM
Increased risk of community exposure to virus adds to hospital worries about staffing
Two Taylor County mink farms under quarantine after more than 5,000 animals died from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 6:53 PM
Two mink farms are under quarantine after the virus jumped from a human to animals, killing over 5,000 of them.
Mile Bluff Swab Testing for COVID19 to Move to MB Clinic in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 4:31 PM
Cases Rise Hospitalizations Rise in Juneau County COVID19 Count Thursday Afternoon 11/5
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 4:02 PM
Together We Can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Trump campaign hasn't provided evidence to back up claim of Wisconsin election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 6, 2020 at 2:32 PM
Trump and officials with his campaign have floated vague accusations with no evidence of election tampering in Wisconsin.
Four people treated for injuries after early morning fire in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 6, 2020 at 1:25 PM
The Green Bay Metro Fire Department were dispatched to the 1300 block of Locust Street for a fire that broke out in a duplex around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
