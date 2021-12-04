Wisconsin Republicans overhauled elections oversight 5 years ago. Now they're pushing to do it again.
Wisconsin’s Republicans are pushing to overhaul how the state oversees elections just five years after they created the system in place now.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
'We're paralyzed': Wisconsin hospitals struggle to transfer and place new patients
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 4, 2021 at 2:23 AM
Across Wisconsin, hospitals at the brink of capacity are desperate to find care for their patients
-
Former Suring substitute teacher and Village Board member pleads guilty to federal child...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 4, 2021 at 1:26 AM
37-year-old John Fredenburgh, a former substitute teacher with the Suring school district, may face between 10 and 30 years in prison for child sexual abuse.
-
Wisconsin Republicans overhauled elections oversight 5 years ago. Now they're pushing to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Wisconsin's Republicans are pushing to overhaul how the state oversees elections just five years after they created the system in place now.
-
Tony Evers vetoes five bills aimed at reducing abortions in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 11:16 PM
The vetoes come as the nation awaits a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, making it a felony to provide an abortion.
-
Evers vetoes Republican passed abortion bills
by Bob Hague on December 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM
Governor Tony Evers vetoes bills curtailing abortion rights in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor on Friday vetoed five bills passed in October by majority Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll […]
-
Average daily COVID-19 cases increased to a record high for 2021; state now averaging...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:47 PM
The current seven-day average of 3,548 cases is up 1,632 cases from a month ago.
-
Group wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fined for not turning over records related to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:16 PM
A liberal group asked a judge to hold Speaker Robin Vos in contempt of court for failing to release records related to a GOP review of the election.
-
On World AIDS Day, Sen. Ron Johnson said the 1980s crisis was 'overhyped' by Anthony Fauci
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said the nation's top health official, Anthony Fauci, "overhyped" the threat of AIDS during the 1980s.
-
Baldwin and Johnson split votes on resolution to fund federal government
by Bob Hague on December 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM
Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators split their votes Thursday, on continued funding for the federal government. Nineteen Senate Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted with Wisconsin’s Tammy Baldwin and the Democratic […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.