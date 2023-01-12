Wisconsin Republicans look to undo 'conversion therapy' ban
Wisconsin Republicans are looking to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change their LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations, a scientifically discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A licensing board under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Kleefisch wants to help more women run for office after 'shocking' treatment of family
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch points to her experience in 2022 as one reason female candidates may hesitate to run for public office.
-
Businesses can gift employees free child care through statewide Partner Up grant
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM
The Department of Children and Families grant has helped over 200 businesses secure free or reduced price child care for their employees.
-
Brown County to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. by revisiting the mountaintop
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The theme of the 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is a call to action, alluding to his final speech
-
WPS resumes cleanup of pollution at former Green Bay headquarters site
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Wisconsin Public Service has started the latest phase of a 20-year effort to clean up polluted soil and sediment on or near its former Green Bay headquarters building.
-
Four primary elections are needed this year for local elections in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM
The Feb. 21 primaries are for village trustee and town supervisor races, and there will be five contested town chair races in the April 4 election.
-
Gallagher to chair Select Committee on China
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM
Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher will chair a House Select Committee on China. The Green Bay Republican says the threat posed by the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party is seen here at home. “Where the party has stolen American […]
-
She was elated when her friend was crowned Miss America. Then she realized that made her...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on January 11, 2023 at 11:34 PM
After her friend Grace Stanke won Miss America, Kylene Spanbauer, newly crowned Miss Wisconsin, hopes to focus on education about sexual assault prevention.
-
Former CEO of shuttered Milwaukee abortion clinic opens new site in Rockford
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 11, 2023 at 11:18 PM
The Rockford Family Planning Center offers only medication abortions. A second clinic offering abortion procedures is scheduled to open in spring.
-
Man who waited 3 years to have his court case resolved gets released after pleading guilty
by Wausau Daily Herald on January 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Nhia Lee received a three-year prison sentenced, but he also received credit for the 1,331 days he already served.
