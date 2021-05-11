Wisconsin Republicans in Congress will vote to oust Liz Cheney from GOP leadership after her rebukes of Trump

That includes at least one lawmaker who publicly supported Cheney on a previous challenge to her leadership in February: Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay.

     

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment