Wisconsin Republicans grill judicial commissioners with a focus on high court's new liberal majority

Conservative law firm sues Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski for release of records into...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 9:55 PM
The lawsuit alleges Godlewski's office has illegally delayed a public request for information about her appointment submitted nearly six months ago.
Senate committee takes up appointments to judicial commission amid Supreme Court tensions
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM
The senators' questions appeared to reference newly sworn-in Justice Janet Protasiewicz's comments that the state's electoral maps are "rigged."
Furloughs, layoffs, campus closures: 5 things to know about University of Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM
The University of Wisconsin System lost $32 million in the state budget but might be able to recoup it. For now, one campus is bearing the brunt of the cut.
Juneau County Sheriff Sales
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2023 at 5:59 PM
Republican presidential primary debate live updates: Conservative groups hold advocacy...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM
What's the scene like across Milwaukee ahead of Wednesday's Republican presidential debate at Fiserv Forum? Follow here for live updates.
Family calls for changes at Wausau schools after report finds district mishandled...
by Wausau Daily Herald on August 22, 2023 at 5:10 PM
The Vongphakdy family is calling on the district to apologize and implement training for administrators, staff and students.
Jensen Fritz, Ruth Ann Age 92 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM
Tatzel, Colleen M. Age 75 of McFarland & Formerly of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2023 at 4:26 PM
O’Conner, James Andrew Age 89 of Greenleaf & Formerly of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on August 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM
