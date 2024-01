Wisconsin Republicans fire utility regulator in latest strike at Evers

Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Senate have voted to fire a utility regulator because he supports income-based rates. The Senate voted 21-11 on Tuesday to reject confirmation for Public Service Commissioner Tyler Huebner. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers appointed Huebner…

