Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the upcoming two-year legislative session over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Lakewood library projects set to benefit from federal spending bill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 5:30 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin used earmarks to get state projects funding in the federal spending bill.
Scott Walker appointee Frederick Prehn resigns from Natural Resources Board after...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM
Prehn was appointed in 2015 and refused to step down after his term ended, denying Gov, Tony Evers' appointee Sandra Naas a seat.
Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 5:01 PM
Robin Vos calls state's economic development agency an 'abject failure,' says large...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 26, 2022 at 4:59 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lashed out at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the job agency created by Republicans under Gov. Scott Walker.
Mile Bluff announces changes coming to New Lisbon in 2023
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM
Chief Master Sergeant Michael J. Boyko (Ret. USAF) Age 49 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM
Plenty of reasons to get outdoors in Oconto County this winter
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Oconto County tourism director has compiled a list of activities that she says are "not only family friendly, they are also budget friendly."
New year-round restaurant opens at Alpine Resort in Egg Harbor
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Burton's on the Green is serving "classic American Cuisine elevated to delectable new heights."
Christmas Day weather will see slow fade of winter-storm warning in Green Bay; midweek...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 25, 2022 at 5:49 PM
Green Bay, Appleton, Wausau to gradually warm this week; temperatures could reach mid-30s by Wednesday.
