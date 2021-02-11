Wisconsin Republicans direct $66 million in aid to schools holding in-person classes
Republicans in the Legislature directed nearly $66 million in federal aid to schools that hold in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Frigid forecast but promising conditions in store as sturgeon spearing kicks off Saturday...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM
Spearers can fish from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day of the season, and are required to register their fish at a station by 2 p.m. the same day the fish is harvested.
-
Great Lakes perch shortage may mean paying more for Lenten fish fry. Here's why
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on February 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM
Seafood distributors in Wisconsin say you'll pay a premium price for perch for Lent, up to $3 more per pound. Here's why.
-
Wisconsin outfitters say now is the time to shop for spring as demand for bikes, skis,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Wisconsin's recreation outfitters are warning customers the sharp, global spike in demand for almost any outdoor gear means they'll have to shop a season ahead if they want a wide selection and the best chance to get what they want. […]
-
-
Despite cold shooting, No. 21 Wisconsin gets by Nebraska (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM
The Wisconsin Badgers may have been fortunate to be facing a Nebraska team that is still looking for its first Big Ten Conference victory. UW struggled again offensively, shooting just 32% from the field but still managed to pull out a 61-48 […]
-
Badger women upset No. 12 Ohio State
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 7:54 AM
For the first time in eight years, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team upset a top-15 ranked team, knocking off No. 12 Ohio State, 75-70 on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. Junior forward Imani Lewis recorded her ninth double-double of […]
-
Suns battle back to beat the Bucks
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 7:20 AM
Devin Booker poured in 30 points and Chris Paul added 28 points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a come-from-behind 125-124 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA action on Wednesday night. The Suns extended their winning streak to four […]
-
Pettine joins Bears as Senior Defensive Assistant
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM
After three seasons in Green Bay as the Packers defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine is joining their rivals, the Chicago Bears as a senior defensive assistant. Pettine has 17 seasons of NFL experience, spending time with Baltimore, the New York Jets […]
-
Marquette starts road trip with loss at Villanova
by Bill Scott on February 11, 2021 at 4:54 AM
The Marquette Golden Eagles fell further behind in the Big East Conference, dropping a 96-64 decision at 4th ranked Villanova on Wednesday night. Freshman forward Dawson Garcia scored 14 of his career-high 28 points in the first half and guard D.J. […]
