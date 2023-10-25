Wisconsin Republicans back bill outlawing university financial aid based on race and diversity
Republican Wisconsin lawmakers are backing a bill that would bar public universities in the state from considering race and diversity when awarding financial aid. The proposal debated on Thursday in an Assembly committee hearing would require higher education officials to…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Interview with Wonewoc-Centers 1st Ever State Cross Country Qualifier Katie Field
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Wolves Volleyball vs Royall (Sectional Semi-Final) Post Game Interviews
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Takes Down Rival Royall in Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM
-
2023 SCC Volleyball All Conference
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM
-
1 Vehicle Accident in Town of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM
-
Wisconsin part of 42 state lawsuit against social media behemoth Meta
by Bob Hague on October 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM
A bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general is suing Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. “What we’ve alleged in the complaint is that social media use is having harmful impacts on kids mental health and well being, that it’s […]
-
Collins, Shirely M. Age 88 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM
-
Republican bill would prohibit race-based college admissions
by Bob Hague on October 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM
Following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a bill from Republican state lawmakers would prohibit race-based college admissions. The legislation (AB-554) from Representative Nik Rettinger (R-Mukwonago) and Senator Eric Wimberger (R-Green Bay) would […]
-
Parker, Wade A. Age 60 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 24, 2023 at 7:53 PM
