Wisconsin Republicans ask liberal Supreme Court Justice to step aside in union case
The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has asked that a liberal state Supreme Court justice step aside in a pending case that seeks to overturn a 2011 law that effectively ended collective bargaining for most state workers. If Justice Janet Protasiewicz agrees…
Middle School Girls Basketball 7th Grade Tomah at Mauston
by WRJC News on January 28, 2025 at 11:23 PM
Middle School Girls Basketball 8th Grade Tomah at Mauston
by WRJC News on January 28, 2025 at 11:20 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM
School bus driver arrested for alleged OWI (HARTLAND) A southeast Wisconsin school bus driver is accused of driving drunk. Police in Hartland said a student on the bus called 911 Monday afternoon and said the driver wouldn’t let kids off and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 28, 2025 at 11:57 AM
The Bucks knocked off Utah in NBA action in Salt Lake City – Marquette and Wisconsin both climb in college basketball’s top 25 polls – Marquette plays at Butler tonight – The Badger hockey team enters top 20 USA […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 28, 2025 at 9:40 AM
Baldwin ready to work with Republicans (WASHINGTON DC) U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s ready to work with Republicans. The Wisconsin Democrat who won a third term in November says she looks forward to meeting with Republican colleagues. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Judge extends stay of ACT 10 ruling (MADISON) A ruling on Act 10 remains paused. Former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s signature 2011 law drastically reduced the collective bargaining ability of state public sector unions. Dane County […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on January 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Sean Duffy gets approval from Senate panel (WASHINGTON DC) The panel unanimously voted to advance the former Wisconsin 7th Congressional District representative to run the Department of Transportation. Panel Chair Texas Senator Ted Cruz says Duffy […]
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Man Wanted in New Lisbon Triple Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:32 PM
