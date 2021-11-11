Wisconsin Republicans are united on redistricting maps. Democrats are divided.
When it comes to redistricting, Wisconsin’s Republicans are united and Democrats are deeply divided.
Fact check: U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says low wage workers can be taxed into poverty.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says "If you're a low-wage worker and you're single and don't have children, we're literally taxing you into poverty."
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 3:35 PM
Wisconsin's attorney general is investigating the handling of clergy abuse claims. Six...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 3:00 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is reviewing reports of abuse by members of the clergy. Here's what you need to know.
Media Advisory: Gov. Evers on Veterans Day to Sign Bill Designating a Purple Heart...
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2021 at 2:15 PM
Looking for deer hunting ammo? Here's how Wisconsin shops and hunters are handling the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM
If you're in need of .30-30, .270 or .30-06 cartridges, you might have to get creative or pay inflated prices.
From weenie types and fishing knots to bar dice and soda vs. pop, comedian Charlie Berens...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM
The "Manitowoc Minute" creator's new book, "The Midwest Survival Guide," offers 288 pages of tips for life-long Midwesterners and new arrivals alike.
New documentary on Packers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer to make Milwaukee...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 2:59 AM
A documentary on legendary Packers guard Jerry Kramer will screen in Milwaukee on Saturday for two showings.
Michael Gableman reveals one more staffer for his election review in testimony before...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2021 at 1:06 AM
Gableman appeared for the first time before the Assembly Elections Committee over his review of the 2020 vote.
Ron Johnson calls for having Republican lawmakers take over federal elections in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 10, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson is calling on Wisconsin lawmakers to take over elections and tell local officials to ignore the work of the bipartisan Elections Commission.
