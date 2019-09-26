Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats split over impeachment inquiry
As Republicans and conservative media outlets continue to maintain that President Donald Trump did nothing wrong in his conversations with the President of Ukraine, Democrats are pushing back against that narrative. “Because all facts to point to fact that the President of the United States was strong-arming another foreign leader to directly meddle in our […]
Source: WRN.com
