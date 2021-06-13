Wisconsin Republicans, and a disgraced ex-Missouri governor, tour site of controversial Arizona ballot audit
What the Wisconsin delegation plans to do with the information they glean from the Arizona recount site remains unclear.
Israel's Knesset votes in new government, Naftali Bennett will be prime minister
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2021 at 6:10 PM
Naftali Bennett will lead Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu is voted out after 12 years as prime minister.
A 59-year-old Suamico man died in a fiery crash Friday night in Marinette County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2021 at 8:45 PM
A Suamico man died in a crash on June 11 in the town of Beaver.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson suspended for a week from YouTube after Milwaukee Press...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM
YouTube has pulled a speech by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and suspended him for a week for violating COVID-19 "medical misinformation policies."
Ron Johnson called Joe Biden 'a liberal, progressive, socialist, Marxist.' Can someone be...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2021 at 2:12 PM
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson heaped a lot of political ideology on President Joe Biden during a Thursday night interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News.
With pent-up travel demand and stimulus money available, gas prices hit $3 in southeast...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2021 at 12:16 AM
As the Wisconsin economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, summer travel has increased consumer demand for gasoline, raising prices.
Green Bay Packers are ending paper tickets this year, making electronic tickets permanent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 11, 2021 at 11:20 PM
Packers used mobile tickets last year and will continue with them, as are most NFL teams.
Wisconsin's average COVID-19 positivity rate reaches the lowest point on record
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM
The seven-day average positivity rate declined to 1.1%, the lowest mark since the state Department of Health Services began recording the stat.
Local health officers cannot close school buildings, Wisconsin Supreme Court rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 11, 2021 at 7:42 PM
The state's highest court issued the ruling in a 4-3 decision.
