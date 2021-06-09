Wisconsin Republicans agree to $1.5 billion in building projects for UW and other public facilities
Their plan is nearly $1 billion less than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed for capital plans on UW campuses, other facilities.
Wisconsin Republicans agree to $1.5 billion in building projects for UW and other public...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2021 at 12:52 AM
Their plan is nearly $1 billion less than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed for capital plans on UW campuses, other facilities.
Former Grafton pharmacist convicted of attempted tampering with 500 COVID-19 vaccines...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 10:13 PM
The former Grafton pharmacist who said he tried sabotaging more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines last winter received a three-year prison sentence.
Menominee tribal administrator decries political power struggle as reason for suspension
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 10:12 PM
The Menominee Nation's administrator is saying that he and two other officials were suspended because of a tribal power struggle.
Wisconsin legislator compares Stevens Point children's museum mask policy to Nazis
by Stevens Point Journal on June 8, 2021 at 10:09 PM
Rep. Shae Sortwell's Facebook post generated outrage and calls for an apology. Sortwell said he stands by his statement.
172-unit apartment building with grocery wins approval from city redevelopment authority
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 9:56 PM
A revised plan to build 172 units of housing and a long-coveted downtown grocery store in the 200 block of Monroe Avenue in Green Bay.
Average COVID-19 cases remain low as the state re-launches the "You Stop the Spread"...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 9:55 PM
After more than a month of steady decline, average cases subtly increased
Brown County creates mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic for residents
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 8, 2021 at 9:50 PM
People will be able to get their shot at the front of the bus and grab a seat to wait the designated 15 minutes afterwards.
Stevens Point man seriously hurt in two-car crash on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc County
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM
A Stevens Point man, 24, going at high speeds collided with a Fond du Lac driver, 65, and both crossed the highway and went into the ditch.
Wisconsin to receive an unprecedented $4.4 billion in additional tax collections over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 8, 2021 at 8:59 PM
The sum would allow Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers to cut taxes, slash borrowing, increase funding for schools or boost spending on other programs.
