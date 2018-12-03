Wisconsin Republican Legislative leaders – Wisconsin Republicans gave GOP governor more power, but that's changing with new Dem governor

The Truth-o-Meter says: Full Flop | Wisconsin Republicans gave GOP governor more power, but that’s changing with new Dem governor



The November 2018 election means there will be a partisan changing of the guard in the Wisconsin governor’s office — Republican Scott Walker out, Democrat Tony Evers in. The election results led to a changing of the minds among GOP leaders in the Legislature, where Republicans will continue to hold power in the new term. Republican leaders are moving quickly to undo some of the powers they granted the governor after the 2010 election, when Walker won and the GOP gained full control of the Legislature. How quickly? The package was formally introduced late on Nov. 30, a Friday. The …

Source: Politifacts.com





