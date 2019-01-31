Wisconsin Republican Legislative leaders – Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald wrong to blame Tony Evers for Foxconn changes

The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald wrong to blame Tony Evers for Foxconn changes



The size and scope of Foxconn Technology Group’s planned complex in Racine County is suddenly up for debate, months after the Taiwanese firm signed contracts with state and local officials for billions in public funding. Reuters reported Jan. 30, 2019, that Foxconn was reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels here and intending to hire mostly engineers and researchers, instead of the promised manufacturing workers. The next day, the Nikkei Asian Review reported Foxconn planned to suspend and scale back its plans for a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin — a report the company disputed. All that …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.