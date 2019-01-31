Wisconsin Republican Legislative leaders – Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald wrong to blame Tony Evers for Foxconn changes
The Truth-o-Meter says: Pants on Fire! | Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald wrong to blame Tony Evers for Foxconn changes
The size and scope of Foxconn Technology Group’s planned complex in Racine County is suddenly up for debate, months after the Taiwanese firm signed contracts with state and local officials for billions in public funding. Reuters reported Jan. 30, 2019, that Foxconn was reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels here and intending to hire mostly engineers and researchers, instead of the promised manufacturing workers. The next day, the Nikkei Asian Review reported Foxconn planned to suspend and scale back its plans for a $10 billion plant in Wisconsin — a report the company disputed. All that …
>> More
Source: Politifacts.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Golden Eagles Boys Basketball Team Pounds Black River 80-426 hours ago
- A prison sergeant put rat images next to the names of informants on a list of inmates. Dea...6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republican Legislative leaders – Robin Vos, Scott Fitzgerald wrong to blam...8 hours ago
- Wausau Subway owner paid almost $50K in fines for violating child labor regulations10 hours ago
- State’s projected revenues are down11 hours ago
- Colton Treu preliminary hearing set for April 12th11 hours ago
- Sparta Man Accused of Sexual Assault in Juneau County13 hours ago
- Search Warrant Leads to Multiple Drug Arrests in Mauston13 hours ago
- Packers announce coaching-staff changes14 hours ago
- What to expect during the final day of the polar vortex in Wisconsin17 hours ago
- Reps. Kind, Gallagher Introduce ‘Tariff Authority’ Legislation22 hours ago
- Mail Delivery Being Suspended Again on Thursday22 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.