Wisconsin Republican Legislative leaders – GOP leaders' claim that Foxconn won't get a dollar of taxpayer funds without jobs is on the money

The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly True | GOP leaders’ claim that Foxconn won’t get a dollar of taxpayer funds without jobs is on the money



It didn’t take long for political finger-pointing to begin following a report that Foxconn Technology Group was reconsidering plans to make advanced liquid crystal display panels at a $10 billion Wisconsin campus. As fallout from the report roiled Wisconsin politics, Foxconn on Feb. 1, 2019, said it will indeed build a liquid crystal display manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, following talks between President Donald Trump and company CEO Terry Gou. Back to the beginning In a Jan. 30, 2019, story, Reuters reported that Louis Woo, special assistant to Gou, said the company was considering moving away from the high-end …

>> More

Source: Politifacts.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.