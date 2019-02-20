Wisconsin Republican lawmakers uneasy with Trump's emergency declaration
Even some Republicans in Congress see the president's declaration of emergency on the border as a “dangerous precedent.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Former Fox Valley Hematology & Oncology cancer patients find unexpected complications ...4 hours ago
- A milder round of snow is headed to Wisconsin. Here's what to expect4 hours ago
- Ron Schwartz, possibly the oldest Wisconsin man when he turned 108 last week, has died5 hours ago
- DATCP to Start Inspecting Wisconsin Produce Farms8 hours ago
- Wisconsin Schools Receive Pollinator Grants8 hours ago
- National Pork Industry Scholarships Available8 hours ago
- Glenn Grothman – Grothman off-base with claim on U.S. tax dollars funding abortions ...21 hours ago
- Do your research before purchasing a puppy, says Wisconsin Humane Society22 hours ago
- State’s largest business lobby has safety concerns with Evers’ marijuana plans22 hours ago
- WIAA Releases Boys Basketball Tournament Brackets23 hours ago
- Local Subjects Flee Deputy After Getting Stuck in the Snow23 hours ago
- Second Body Recovered From Semi That Crashed into Mirror Lake23 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.