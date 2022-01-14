Wisconsin reports the highest one-day COVID-19 case count ever as the omicron variant surges on
Menominee County continues to record the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state. Milwaukee County records the second-highest.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin reports the highest one-day COVID-19 case count ever as the omicron variant...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 12:16 AM
Menominee County continues to record the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents in the state. Milwaukee County records the second-highest.
-
Absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin any longer, a Waukesha County judge...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM
A Waukesha County judge ruled Thursday absentee ballot drop boxes can't be used in Wisconsin.
-
Green Bay police recommend no charge for person who shot, killed woman at Marathon station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 11:51 PM
Brown County District Attorney David Lasee has the final say on whether to charge someone with causing Dominique Wilson's death.
-
SCOTUS stops Biden administration vaccine mandate for large employers
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2022 at 10:49 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court has halted the Biden administration’s vaccination-or-testing requirement on large employers. Conservative Justices expressed doubt that there’s legal authority for such a broad mandate. Wisconsin Governor Tony […]
-
Gov. Tony Evers is deploying the National Guard to help Wisconsin hospitals combat the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM
The goal is to open up at least 200 beds in care facilities by the end of February to allow Wisconsin hospitals to discharge patients who no longer need their care but cannot go home.
-
The temperatures for the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field could...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 9:23 PM
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers wanted a cold NFL playoff game. They should get one for the NFC divisional round Jan. 22 or Jan. 23 at Lambeau Field.
-
Green Bay tells Assembly Republicans they can't have the private information about voters...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2022 at 9:17 PM
The city also questioned whether Michael Gableman can continue his review of the 2020 election if Assembly Republicans have not renewed his contract.
-
Last year, Give Big Green Bay raised $2M. Now, it's back for a fifth year, with 45...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM
Give Big Green Bay will return for fifth consecutive year to help nonprofits in Brown County.
-
Oneida Nation School System to go virtual for two weeks on Monday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 13, 2022 at 8:19 PM
Classes up to 12th grade will have online instruction Jan. 17 to Jan. 28.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.