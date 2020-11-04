Wisconsin reports record-breaking day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, positivity rate
Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers continued their unfettered upward climb Wednesday as all 72 counties recorded a very high level of disease activity.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 10:15 PM
State reports 104th COVID-19 death in Brown County; 7-day positivity rate of 37.26%
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 10:01 PM
The 408 positive cases on Wednesday accounted for 58.7% of the day's 695 total tests that came back.
Biden declared winner in Wisconsin with 20,000 vote margin; Trump campaign vows request...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 9:47 PM
Biden overtook Trump in early morning hours when the city of Milwaukee finally reported its roughly 170,000 absentee votes, which were overwhelmingly Democratic.
With a tight margin in Wisconsin, attention turns to a potential recount
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 9:44 PM
In Wisconsin, a losing candidate can demand a recount if he or she loses by 1 percentage point or less.
Elderly man accused of 1976 double homicide in Marinette Co. deemed competent for trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM
The trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven is scheduled for the last two weeks of July 2021.
Wood County did not run out of ballots on Election Day, despite Fox News report, clerk...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on November 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM
Clerk Trent Miner debunked a claim broadcast nationally and reported by some local media sites.
Green Bay pads Biden's lead in Wisconsin as Brown County overall goes for Trump
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 8:44 PM
Results took 10 hours after polls closed to become public, but the city warned had of counting delays because of a record early turnout.
Wisconsin has its share of nail-biting 21st century presidential races, here are three...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 8:35 PM
The taut race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump isn't the first time Wisconsin has gone down to the wire to pick a president.
Horizon League releases men’s and women’s 2020-21 schedule
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2020 at 8:09 PM
The Horizon League announced its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules on Wednesday. All teams are scheduled to play a 20-game league schedule. Teams will play one League opponent twice each week with games […]
