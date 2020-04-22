Wisconsin reports more than 400 coronavirus cases in nursing homes and other group facilities
About 15% of coronavirus cases the state has residency information on were residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Live coronavirus updates: Irish Fest latest ethnic festival to cancel; WIAA cancels all...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 2:53 AM
The latest on coronavirus in Wisconsin: confirmed cases, cancellations and more you need to know.
'They should have done something': Broad failures fueled Wisconsin's absentee ballot...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 22, 2020 at 1:22 AM
Inadequate computer systems, overwhelmed clerks and misleading ballot information hampered the historic election, an investigation has found.
GOP lawmakers ask Supreme Court to block Tony Evers' order to stay home
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM
Republicans are seeking to curb Evers' power over how the state responds to the virus outbreak by bypassing lower courts and going straight to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
NFL draft will raise money for COVID-19 relief and engage fans
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Green Bay Packers fans can follow the action during the NFL draft and donate money for COVID-19 relief efforts.
Wisconsin highway traffic down by 40%, with drivers staying off roads even before...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM
It's too soon to say if that means fewer crashes, fewer deaths and what will happen to the state transportation fund, the study says.
The Wisconsin sky should be full of shooting stars Tuesday night from the Lyrid meteor...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2020 at 9:46 PM
The new moon means the sky will provide a dark backdrop for the fireballs. There could be 10 to 20 of them each hour.
Vice President Mike Pence touts manufacturing of ventilators in visit to GE Healthcare...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 21, 2020 at 9:32 PM
"We are one team confronting the coronavirus epidemic, one nation working together," Vice President Mike Pence said at GE facility in Madison.
Here's what we know — and don't know — about the coronavirus outbreak in Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 21, 2020 at 9:30 PM
Cases of COVID-19, which killed a second Brown County resident this week, continue to increase rapidly.
