Wisconsin reports more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 in one day for first time
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
The average daily COVID-19 death toll over the last seven days was 53; two months ago it was five.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin reports more than 100 deaths from COVID-19 in one day for first time
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2020 at 7:58 PM
The average daily COVID-19 death toll over the last seven days was 53; two months ago it was five.
-
On day five of election recounts in Milwaukee, all observers were given poop emoji...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2020 at 7:36 PM
"It's just kind of silly to try and make an issue out of something like this," Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said of the poop emoji bands.
-
Kaul lawsuit seeks to overturn portion of lame duck law
by Bob Hague on November 24, 2020 at 7:29 PM
Attorney General Josh has filed a lawsuit challenging parts of a Republican-authored law limiting his powers. It was passed during a lame-duck legislative session two years ago, and the Democratic AG is targeting parts of the law requiring the state […]
-
Kewaunee graduate, St. Norbert student wins college 'Shark Tank' style pitch contest
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM
Olivia Smidel won $25,000 in cash and in-kind prizes for pitching her idea of an organic, edible, soybean-based cover for bunker silos for farms.
-
Bakovka, Joseph Adam Age 94
by WRJC WebMaster on November 24, 2020 at 6:02 PM
-
Green Bay Packers get stuffed on Thanksgiving, but other holidays are worth celebrating
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM
The Packers struggled with Thanksgiving games, but those other holidays were worth celebrating.
-
Wisconsin recount live: Dane County has recounted over one-third of its ballots and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 24, 2020 at 5:17 PM
Follow live updates from the Wisconsin election recount taking place in Dane and Milwaukee counties, paid for by President Donald Trump's campaign.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,000
by Bob Hague on November 24, 2020 at 5:05 PM
Monday’s COVID-19 numbers were trending a positive direction. The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reported 1999 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Monday, the first time since November 8, that Wisconsin’s hospitalization numbers have […]
-
Sign up now for our new Streetwise newsletter to stay up-to-date on Green Bay business...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 24, 2020 at 4:04 PM
By subscribing, you can stay up-to-date on the happenings of local businesses, from small mom-and-pop shops to chain restaurants.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.