Wisconsin reports increase in delta variant cases in those tested for COVID
Wisconsin reported an increase in the seven-day average of daily COVID cases for the 31st consecutive day — now 1,021, up 961 cases from a month ago.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Republican lawmaker seeks to seize ballots and voting machines in Milwaukee and Brown...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 7, 2021 at 12:28 AM
It's the first time the Legislature has issued subpoenas in decades.
-
Oconto Falls police officer in 'stable condition' after being shot during call for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 6, 2021 at 11:03 PM
The officer was shot in the head but continued to try to arrest the suspect, the district attorney said.
-
Led by Mandela Barnes, climate change task force seeing some strategies implemented,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is highlighting his experience on climate as he enters the race for Senate. But what are the impacts of the task force he led?
-
Wisconsin reports increase in delta variant cases in those tested for COVID
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 9:20 PM
Wisconsin reported an increase in the seven-day average of daily COVID cases for the 31st consecutive day — now 1,021, up 961 cases from a month ago.
-
Sephora presence inside its stores is Kohl's 'crown jewel,' CEO says
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 9:13 PM
On Friday, Kohl's launched its in-store partnership with global beauty retailer Sephora. Around 200 Kohl's stores will add Sephora shops this fall.
-
Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga urges health care workers opposed to vaccine...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM
The statement alarmed some health care officials navigating a surge of new infections while vaccinations stall.
-
The pandemic marked the largest recorded rise in homeschooling, as enrollment dropped at...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:39 PM
Virtual charter schools also saw explosive growth.
-
Answers to your questions on the delta variant, latest COVID rise in Wisconsin,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:31 PM
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is taking questions from readers and getting them answered by top doctors in Wisconsin.
-
Evers signs bill requiring officers to report excessive force, vetoes bill that cuts...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 6, 2021 at 8:29 PM
The governor vetoed a bill that would cut state aid for municipalities that reduce funding for police departments for any reason.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.