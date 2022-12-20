Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu death this season
With 30 flu deaths in children nationwide, officials urge flu shots for everyone six months old and older.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Judge jacks up bail for man accused of firing 10 shots into Green Bay house occupied by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 11:49 PM
A Brown County Court commissioner raised the 20-year-old man's bail from $200,000 to $500,000, saying he has "a huge incentive to run."
Three men wounded by gunshots on Green Bay's east side, one with life-threatening injuries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 4:49 PM
Police said they found two men at 12:08 a.m. when responding to gunshots in the 1400 block of Smith Street. A third man was taken to a hospital.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/19
by WRJC WebMaster on December 20, 2022 at 4:16 PM
Mike Gallagher has warned of a new Cold War with China. In a new leadership role, the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM
The Green Bay Republican calls China the 'biggest long-term challenge' the United States faces.
Need a hot meal? Warm clothing? A big hug? Green Bay's 'Granny' leads with her heart.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM
At 66, Yvonne Lawson has mothered, grandmothered and great-grandmothered countless people, whether or not they're blood.
Conservation easement a gift to Southern Door water quality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM
The 158-acre property contains part of the headwaters of the Ahnapee River and surrounding wetlands that slow down water runoff entering the river.
Green Bay Metro cuts bus schedule, creates worry for UWGB students and others who rely on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM
The city's Metro Transit service faces challenges finding bus drivers, even with most staff making over $25 an hour after a year.
House Jan. 6 panel recommends DOJ prosecute Trump on several charges. Which ones and why?
by USA TODAY on December 19, 2022 at 9:39 PM
The Jan. 6 committee's recommendations are nonbinding. But if the DOJ agrees, Trump would be the first former president to face federal charges.
Is Republican domination in rural Wisconsin enough to hold off once-red suburbs becoming...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 19, 2022 at 9:28 PM
Wisconsin remains a battleground, as it was two decades ago. But for both parties, the path to victory is changing before our eyes.
