Wisconsin Reports First 3 Coronavirus Deaths
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced the first two deaths from coronavirus in the state. The first victim was a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County. The governor made the announcement Thursday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state has reached 159 – although the number includes one patient in Dane County who has recovered. A 3rd death was announced Friday evening in Milwaukee.
Source: WRJC.com
