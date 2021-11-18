Wisconsin reports COVID-19 vaccine numbers for the first time in two weeks, but stopped short of providing vaccine numbers for young kids
The DHS had been dealing with an ongoing reporting issue with Walgreens. The state’s vaccine data shows the numbers were updated Wednesday.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Wisconsin reports COVID-19 vaccine numbers for the first time in two weeks, but stopped...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 10:22 PM
The DHS had been dealing with an ongoing reporting issue with Walgreens. The state's vaccine data shows the numbers were updated Wednesday.
-
Massive warehouse in Lawrence goes to town board with an unanswered question: Who's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 10:17 PM
Lawrence residents had many questions about a 2.9 million-square-foot warehouse proposed on Freedom Road.
-
Evers vetoes Republican drawn redistricting maps
by bhague@wrn.com on November 18, 2021 at 10:14 PM
Governor Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-drawn maps for Wisconsin’s new legislative and congressional districts. The Democratic governor’s action moves redistricting to the Wisconsin Supreme Court – where lawsuits are already […]
-
Evers vetoes Republican redistricting plans, sending maps to Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed Republican-drawn election maps Thursday, setting the stage for courts to draw Wisconsin's districts.
-
Green Bay Police have one person in custody after SWAT team called to east-side...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 18, 2021 at 8:23 PM
Residents in a one-block radius were told to shelter in their basement or an interior area of their residence.
-
Lofquist, Charles M. Age 63 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2021 at 8:18 PM
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court won't review Steven Avery's case as he fights conviction for...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a request by Steven Avery to review his conviction for killing Teresa Halbach in 2005.
-
City of Tomah Notices Overinflated Budget Amounts
by WRJC WebMaster on November 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM
-
Four Wisconsin National Guardsmen went to Afghanistan together. All returned home safely....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 18, 2021 at 5:46 PM
As America increasingly leans on the Guard, leaders haven't kept pace with the mental health burden facing soldiers.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.