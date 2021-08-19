Wisconsin reports a slight increase in average daily COVID-19 cases
The state Department of Health Services reported a slight increase in the seven-day average of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
No criminal charges for mishandled Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault cases, state...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 11:35 PM
But agency recommends reforms regarding alcohol consumption and romantic relationships between Guard members
Wisconsin had at least 10 Native American boarding schools. Here's what to know about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM
At least 10 boarding schools for Native youth were in Wisconsin. Thousands of Native children in Wisconsin went to those schools.
New Wisconsin data show far greater COVID protection for the vaccinated, but some waning...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 6:35 PM
Thursday's release provides the first look into how COVID-19 vaccines are working in Wisconsin.
Forest County Potawatomi gambling revenue remains well below pre-COVID levels
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 6:33 PM
The Forest County Potawatomi and tribes across the nation are dealing with double-digit drops in casino revenue, causing the tribes to cut services
Green Bay Packers introduce uniform based on the 1950s, but don't call it a throwback....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM
The Green Bay Packers new 50s Classic Uniform makes concessions to modern tastes, but echoes the 1950s version.
'I never thought of food as nutrition.' She nearly went blind, but now she's the No Sugar...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM
Jayne Jones turned her major health crisis into a blog, becoming the No Sugar Baker and dropping 60 pounds.
'Not in the history books': The dark history of Native American boarding schools is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 19, 2021 at 4:03 PM
The discoveries of unmarked graves on the sites of former boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada have refocused attention on the schools.
Green Bay City Council dissolves public access channel, impacting other Fox Valley cities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM
City Council voted to dissolve public access TV but there may still be a future for TV watchers
