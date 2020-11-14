Wisconsin reports 5,146 new coronavirus cases and 52 deaths on Saturday
As of Saturday, 306,311 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,625 have died in Wisconsin since March.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Home-cooked food deliveries, Zoom desserts: Wisconsinites share their plans for a...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on November 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM
State and federal health officials are warning people to scrap any plans for Thanksgiving gatherings.
Brown County Sheriff's officers save driver from burning vehicle; rescue caught on squad...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2020 at 8:21 PM
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2020 at 8:15 PM
Brown County Sheriff's officers save driver from burning vehicle
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM
Law enforcement was called to a report of a vehicle that crashed and burst into flames about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in a Bellevue neighborhood.
Facing COVID-19 challenges, Wisconsin education chief seeks $1.6 billion increase for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 14, 2020 at 3:28 PM
The proposal would increase funding for mental health and special education. But it appears unlikely to pass as the coronavirus pandemic hammers the economy.
Remembering when Aaron Rodgers got 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek to do belt move, poached...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 14, 2020 at 1:17 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Hockey Badgers blank Irish in Big Ten opener
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team (1-0-0, 1-0-0-0 Big Ten), playing in its first game in 250 days to the coronavirus pandemic, knocked off Notre Dame (0-1-0, 0-1-0-0 Big Ten) 2-0 in their season opener on Friday night in South Bend. Senior Linus […]
Packers’ Lovett out for the season
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2020 at 7:12 AM
Green Bay Packers FB/TE John Lovett suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season. “What an unfortunate circumstance and just something you don’t really see very often, […]
Hall of Famer Paul Hornung passes away
by Bill Scott on November 14, 2020 at 6:25 AM
Former Green Bay Packers great and Pro Football Hall of Fame tailback Paul Hornung passed away on Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84. “The Green Bay Packers Family today is […]
